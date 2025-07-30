Military, first responders hold mass casualty drill in Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — First responders and military members simulated a mass casualty incident in Ellwood City Wednesday night.

They practiced what the response would be like if a car plowed through a crowd of people.

It was a big operation with the drill stretching two city blocks.

More than 40 civilian volunteers and six local fire departments participated alongside 30 members of the military.

“Just raising awareness that everybody can save a life. and the skills set, it doesn’t take a whole lot, but it’s just understanding what could happen if you had the skills to do it and where to find the training,” said Captain Heather Edsall, “Air Force Command IRT Program Manager.

This was a part of Operation Healthy Ellwood, which provides no-cost healthcare services to the community for military training.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group