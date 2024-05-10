Millvale Music Festival returns for 7th year

MILLVALE, Pa. — The community-organized Millvale Music Festival is returning for its seventh year.

The festival will run from 6 p.m. to midnight on May 17 and noon to midnight on May 18. It will feature 339 musical acts playing on 28 different stages across the community.

“We’re really lucky with the amount of talent that we have in and around Pittsburgh, and Millvale Music Fest is the perfect weekend to get a lot of new eyes and ears on all of it. Our music and arts scenes are thriving and it’s always a solid showcase of what you can catch on any night of the week - there’s more to this city than weekend arena concerts.” said Jon Stefaniak, who is playing at the festival.

A mural debut will be held for the first time this year, organizers said. The mural is a project of the Millvale Community Development Corporation. Dennis Hock, the owner of Strange Roots Experimental Ales, provided the canvas for the mural.

Local food trucks Blue Sparrow, Mi Empanada, Brisketburgh, Yinzer Dog and many more will be available.

Parking is very limited, so MMF recommends ride sharing, public transportation or biking from the Three Rivers Heritage Trail through the Millvale Riverfront Park or across the 40th Street Bridge. There will be additional bike parking available from BikePGH. There will be a free shuttle circling the festival and off-site parking on Saturday from noon-midnight at the Bauerstown Baseball & Softball fields at 152 Koehler Street.

