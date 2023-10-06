Millvale police chief helps woman deliver baby before paramedics arrive

MILLVALE, Pa. — Earlier this week Millvale Police were called to a home on Howard Street because there was a woman screaming in pain.

When Chief Tim Komoroski arrived, what he found was a surprise to everyone.

“They kept saying over and over again, ‘We’re only eight months pregnant, we have a month left, we’re not ready for this, there’s no way I’m having a baby,’” he said.

But little baby girl Evy had other plans — and Komoroski had no choice but to jump into action.

“Certainly when I came to work on Tuesday I wasn’t planning for that,” Komoroski said.

The chief helped Evy’s mom, Theresa, deliver her first child on the bathroom floor of their home, even before paramedics arrived.

“Our medics respond usually very quickly, within a couple minutes, so I was hoping the medic would get there. I kept telling her, ‘Hold on, just keep breathing.’ I sat down next to her and held her hand,” Komoroski said.

Little Evy was ready to see the world.

So, the police chief and father of three let his instincts take over.

“I got down in position and told her, ‘If you’ve got to push, go ahead and push,’ and a couple minutes later we had a healthy baby girl,” Komoroski said.

Theresa and her brand-new baby girl were taken to the hospital for some proper medical care, but not before Komoroski snapped a photo with his new pal.

He reports that both Theresa and Evy are doing great.

“I took a quick picture with the baby and kind of told her I adopted her, so she’s got a friend now,” Komoroski said.

Komoroski plans to stay in touch with little Evy and Theresa and looks forward to seeing them around town for years to come.

