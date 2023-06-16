Local

Millvale police searching for missing 86-year-old man

By WPXI.com News Staff

Thomas Craig Succop

MILLVALE, Pa. — Millvale police are searching for a missing 86-year-old man.

According to police, Thomas Craig Succop was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday in the Grant Avenue area of Millvale.

Succop has gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 190 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black button-down jacket with khaki pants.

Police said Succop drives a forest green Mini Cooper with Pennsylvania plate DRA 0587.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-821-3410.

