Millvale seeks judge’s approval for $2 million private loan, as borough’s financial crisis looms

MILLVALE, Pa. — The borough of Millvale is asking a judge to approve a $2 million lifeline to avoid financial catastrophe.

Borough officials made an appeal to Allegheny County’s Court of Common Pleas Thursday morning, asking a judge to approve emergency funds in the form of a $2 million private loan.

“The judge let us know he was leaning towards it, but he wanted to review all the documents that we gave him today, which are quite extensive,” said James Machajewski, council president for the Borough of Millvale.

It’s the latest move to try to mitigate a massive budget deficit that current borough officials said they were only made aware of in February/March of 2025. Officials said former borough manager Ed Figas stepped down from his role last spring, as the severity of the situation came to light.

Since then, the borough council voted to increase property taxes by 58%. Residents say they had hoped that would be enough.

“To know that the tax increase hurts a lot of residents and still wasn’t enough – it makes you nervous. I hope that something can come together,” said Jeremy Caywood.

Machajewski said the $2 million loan would help to keep current borough staff intact and would help to resume some infrastructure projects that have been put on hold. He said if the loan is not approved, Millvale could be forced to make some tough decisions.

“The fear would be, that as we go through this process and we would cut services, that it would potentially have an impact on our police force down the road. We would try to keep those emergency services open and full staffing as long as we could,” Machajewski said.

Caywood told Channel 11 that first responders in Millvale are top-notch and doesn’t want to see a single one laid off.

“You see them, they’re interactive, they care, and i don’t know if you get that in every little town here in Pittsburgh, but it would be devastating to lose them,” Caywood said.

It’s unclear exactly when Judge John McVay will issue a ruling on if the loan will be approved.

