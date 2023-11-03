Local

Minkah Fitzpatrick named Associated Press’ top safety

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Top 5 Safeties Football FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick has been named The Associated Press’ No. 1 safety, repeating his top spot from the preseason.

A panel of nine AP writers ranked the top five players at safety in the NFL. Their selections were based on current status through Week 8.

According to AP, Fitzpatrick was the only player named on all nine ballots. He received eight first-place votes and was in second place on one ballot.

Behind Fitzpatrick are Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos, Jevon Holland of the Miami Dolphins and Jessie Bates of the Atlanta Falcons.

Fitzpatrick has been a first-team All-Pro in three of the past four seasons. He had 17 interceptions and five fumble recoveries over the past four seasons.

The AP called him a “key part of the defense that has carried the Steelers” in the first half of this season.

