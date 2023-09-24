Minkah Fitzpatrick not fined for hit on Nick Chubb

PITTSBURGH — The NFL did not fine Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for his hit against Nick Chubb that ended Chubb’s season and had him carted off the field. Many fans and critics said that the hit, while not illegal, was dirty as Fitzpatrick went right for Chubb’s knee to bring him near the goal line.

Multiple Browns players over the week came to the defense of Fitzpatrick, including star edge rusher Myles Garrett and safety Grant Delpit. To those players and Minkah Fitzpatrick himself, it is just the game of football. For Delpit, a safety, that is something that he felt like he might do at some points, while Garrett pointed to how the Browns will use that strategy against Derrick Henry this week.

“It’s football, man,” Delpit said. “I can’t say what I would’ve done in that moment, but I’m sure he didn’t mean to do any harm to Nick or anything like that. It was a crazy play. Plays can go a thousand ways every play. You never know. It’s tough playing this sport sometimes.”

