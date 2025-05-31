Missed Call Costs Pirates Late; Keller’s Quality Start Not Enough in Loss to Padres

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Henry Davis appeared to have drawn a game-tying walk with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, but home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez didn’t see it that way.

Jimenez called strike three to end the eighth inning and prevent the Pittsburgh Pirates from tying that game with a chance to do more. Ultimately, the Pirates fell 3-2 to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Friday night.

How We Got There

Mitch Keller retired the first 11 batters he faced before Manny Machado doubled to right with two outs in the fourth. Following the double, Jackson Merrill was credited with an RBI infield single on a ball that shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa couldn’t handle.

