Missed opportunities sink Pirates in 5-1 loss to Twins

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds follows through on an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Pittsburgh Pirates had their chances against the Minnesota Twins and right-hander Pablo López, but they couldn’t capitalize and were defeated 5-1 at Target Field on Friday night.

The Pirates had at least one runner in scoring position against López in five of the six innings he pitched, but they went 0 for 10 against him in those situations and left eight men on base. For the night, the Pirates went 1 for 14 with RISP and left 11 runners on base.

López finished his outing with six-shutout innings and struck out seven Pirates’ batters. He allowed six hits and walked two.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

