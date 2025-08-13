Missing 77-year-old man last seen in July found dead

PITTSBURGH — A missing man who was last seen in July has been found dead.

Pittsburgh Police said Pastor Rodriguez-Rivera Jr., 77, was last seen on July 21.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Police said he had been found dead. They did not say where he was found.

Rodriguez-Rivera was last seen in the 1000 block of Herron Avenue at a senior living facility in Polish Hill.

Officers thanked Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group, who they said were instrumental in his search.

His family said he was in the beginning stages of dementia.

His cause and manner of death have not been released at this time.

