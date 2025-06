INDIANA, Pa. — A cat is back home in Indiana County, thanks to help from area firefighters!

The Indiana Fire Association says the owner of a cat who had been missing for a while heard meows for help from a storm drain on Thursday.

Firefighters responded, removing a heavy drain cover and coaxing the cat out safely.

