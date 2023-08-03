7-year-old boy missing from Swissvale found

SWISSVALE, Pa. — UPDATE: Swissvale police said he has been found.

Initial coverage:

Swissvale police are asking for residents to help find a missing 7-year-old boy named Travis.

The boy lives on Melrose Street and was last seen by his mother around 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the child has very long braided hair. It’s unknown what clothing he was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group