7-year-old boy missing from Swissvale found

By WPXI.com News Staff

SWISSVALE, Pa. — UPDATE: Swissvale police said he has been found.

Initial coverage:

Swissvale police are asking for residents to help find a missing 7-year-old boy named Travis.

The boy lives on Melrose Street and was last seen by his mother around 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the child has very long braided hair. It’s unknown what clothing he was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

