Missing fisherman’s body found in Fayette County

DAWSON, Pa. — The body of a missing fisherman has been found in Fayette County.

Connellsville Police Sgt. Bryan Kendi confirms that Jerry Grimm’s body was located in Dawson Friday morning.

The search for Grimm has been extensive, involving numerous personnel and boats.

Grimm was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday fishing in the water of the Youghiogheny River, about a quarter-mile upstream from Yough River Park.

Officials supposed he had been swept away while fishing in the river.

