Missing Indiana County man found dead, state police say

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A Conemaugh Township man previously reported missing has been found dead.

According to Pennsylvania state police in Indiana County, Bryan John Bialas, 45, was reported missing Wednesday by coworkers and family members after he didn’t show up to work.

State police said a person from Young Township who was looking for Bialas found his vehicle in a remote, wooded area and immediately contacted state troopers.

Bialas was found dead during a search and rescue operation, state police said.

No foul play is suspected. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Indiana County coroner.

