Missing Rostraver man found in woods after 4 days, police say

A man who was missing for four days in Westmoreland County has been found and is being treated in an area hospital.

Rostraver Township police say Robert Peresolak, 61, was reported missing by his family on July 5 after not being seen since the morning of July 4.

The police department launched a search but was unable to locate him. On July 7, a friend checked a wooded area near the Belle Vernon Cemetery and found Peresolak’s bike and hat.

The Greensburg Bloodhound Team was requested to assist. The dog teams tracked Peresolak’s scent to a more specific area of the woods but didn’t find him.

The next morning, the police department and the Rostraver Central Fire Department conducted a walking search of the area and found Peresolak. He was severely dehydrated and had to be extricated from the woods. Peresolak was taken by Rostraver/West Newton EMS to an area hospital for treatment.

He is expected to recover, according to the police department.

