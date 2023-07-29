Local

Mitch Keller bounces back but Pirates fall to Phillies 2-1

By Danny Demilio

Mitch Keller bounces back but Pirates fall to Phillies 2-1 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Danny Demilio

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller had a nice bounce-back outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies pulled out a 2-1 win on Friday night at PNC Park.

In his two starts after appearing in his first-career All-Star Game, Keller (9-7) had given up a combined 14 earned runs in 11 innings pitched. The right-hander was much more effective on Friday.

Keller surrendered a two-run homer to Kyle Schwarber in the top of the third, but those were the only two runs the Phillies scored against Keller. The Pirates’ starter struck out eight batters in his 5.2 innings of work.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Adoptive mother, husband charged with murder of 5 year old in Westmoreland County
  • Recall alert: Trader Joe’s recalls broccoli cheese soup over potential bug contamination
  • Mother of 17-year-old who died after stabbing in Schenley Park shares her tragic experience
  • VIDEO: Residents of local apartment building damaged in fire still looking for permanent housing, answers
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read