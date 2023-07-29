Mitch Keller bounces back but Pirates fall to Phillies 2-1

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller had a nice bounce-back outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies pulled out a 2-1 win on Friday night at PNC Park.

In his two starts after appearing in his first-career All-Star Game, Keller (9-7) had given up a combined 14 earned runs in 11 innings pitched. The right-hander was much more effective on Friday.

Keller surrendered a two-run homer to Kyle Schwarber in the top of the third, but those were the only two runs the Phillies scored against Keller. The Pirates’ starter struck out eight batters in his 5.2 innings of work.

