Mitch Keller bounces back as Pirates take down Mets 2-1 for series victory

By Danny Demilio

PITTSBURGH — On a day when Andrew McCutchen checked off quite a milestone for his career, Mitch Keller shined on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Backed by Keller’s strong start, the Pirates (34-30) defeated the New York Mets (31-35) by a score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park to claim a series victory.

After struggling over his last three starts, Keller (8-2) bounced back and held the Mets to just one run in seven innings. He only allowed a pair of hits, walked two and struck out seven.

Keller eclipsed the 100-strikeout mark on the season after fanning Mark Vientos in the fifth inning. The right-hander retired the final 10 batters he faced.

