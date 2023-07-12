Mitch Keller gives up home run in All-Star game debut

Mitch Keller allowed a home run in his first career All-Star Game.

The Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander served up a solo shot to the Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz with one out in the second inning Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Otherwise, Keller was perfect for the National League in its 3-2 victory over the American League.

