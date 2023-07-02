Local

Mitch Keller Lone Pirates’ All-Star

By John Perrotto

Edman hits game-ending single as Cardinals beat Pirates 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le) (Jeff Le/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Now, Mitch Keller can think about the All-Star Game.

The Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander said after he beat the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night that he was not thinking about the possibility of being selected to the Midsummer Classic.

Keller can plan his trip to Seattle as he will be the Pirates’ lone player on the National League roster, which will be played June 11 at T-Mobile Park.

Major League Baseball announced the All-Star rosters late Sunday afternoon, but Keller found out prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. It is the first All-Star selection of his five-year career.

