Mitch Keller Lone Pirates’ All-Star

PITTSBURGH — Now, Mitch Keller can think about the All-Star Game.

The Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander said after he beat the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night that he was not thinking about the possibility of being selected to the Midsummer Classic.

Keller can plan his trip to Seattle as he will be the Pirates’ lone player on the National League roster, which will be played June 11 at T-Mobile Park.

Major League Baseball announced the All-Star rosters late Sunday afternoon, but Keller found out prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. It is the first All-Star selection of his five-year career.

