Mitch Keller’s dominance carries Pirates to 2-1 win over Cubs

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller was masterful and threw eight shutout innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Friday night.

Keller (11-8) was in complete command throughout his outing, holding the Cubs to just four hits. It took him 93 pitches to get through his outing. The right-hander walked one, hit a batter and struck out six.

This is the second time this season that Keller completed at least eight innings. He threw a complete game shutout on May 8 against the Colorado Rockies.

