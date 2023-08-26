Local

Mitch Keller’s dominance carries Pirates to 2-1 win over Cubs

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller was masterful and threw eight shutout innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Friday night.

Keller (11-8) was in complete command throughout his outing, holding the Cubs to just four hits. It took him 93 pitches to get through his outing. The right-hander walked one, hit a batter and struck out six.

This is the second time this season that Keller completed at least eight innings. He threw a complete game shutout on May 8 against the Colorado Rockies.

