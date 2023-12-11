Mitch Trubisky to start for Steelers vs. Colts; Mike Tomlin expects improvement

INDIANAPOLIS — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Mitch Trubisky will make his second start of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday when they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday.

Tomlin said that starting quarterback Kenny Pickett has been ruled out at least another week after having surgery on his right ankle last week.

Trubisky started his first game of the season on Thursday in a loss to the New England Patriots, to tepid results. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 190 yards and threw one touchdown late, but also had one pass intercepted and nearly returned for a touchdown and two more that could have been. He finished with a 74.7 passer rating.

