Mix of clouds and sun Monday; highs in the upper 70s

PITTSBURGH — The work and school week will start off quiet and mild with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. Temperatures will push into the upper 70s.

Scattered showers will develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening with a few lingering rain showers into Wednesday morning.

Much cooler air moves in for the middle and latter part of the week with highs falling short of 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s Friday morning.

