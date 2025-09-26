Mix of clouds, sunshine on Friday as wet weather trickles out

PITTSBURGH — Patchy morning fog will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday as our stretch of wet weather comes to an end.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal, climbing back into the mid-70s by Friday afternoon.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of a southern storm system that may bring isolated showers to areas along I-70 throughout the day.

More sunshine is expected Sunday as that system moves out, but Severe Weather Team 11 will be watching for tropical development that could impact the US next week.

