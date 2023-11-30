Mix of sun, clouds with warmer temps Thursday

PITTSBURGH — If you haven’t put the holiday lights up yet, Thursday will be the best chance over the next several days.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 40s in much of the area by midafternoon.

A more unsettled weather pattern will continue through Monday, so keep the umbrella handy and check the Severe Weather Team 11 Forecast before you head outdoors.

