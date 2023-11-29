Mixed reaction following Elizabeth Borough’s vote to eliminate, replace police department

ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. — Elizabeth Borough council members voted Tuesday night to move forward in eliminating the police department and to subcontract 24-hour patrols from neighboring Elizabeth Township.

In 5-to-2 votes, two motions were approved: one to provide Teamsters Local Union No. 205 with a three-month notice of intent to eliminate the department; the other to approve a Joint Municipal Agreement for law enforcement services between the Borough of Elizabeth and Elizabeth Township.

Mayor Barry Boucher said while he doesn’t agree with the vote, council members had their reasons.

“…Maintaining 24-hour service and keeping the staff proper, not letting too many shifts go…that’s a community standard,” Boucher said. “I told them I wouldn’t vote to do it if there was a tie, but everyone was there.”

Back in August, Channel 11 reported the borough would have to double its public safety budget in the next two years to supplement two full-time officers. Elizabeth Township has offered to pick up the coverage for about $100 thousand less.

Channel 11 spoke with some community members, who said they didn’t think much would change in terms of patrols but hoped the money saved would help the borough in more ways than one.

“It’s only right up on Blaine Hill. They’ll be here in a minute,” said Ken Hill of Elizabeth. “It’s supposed to help save the borough money. If you get that a little cheaper than what you pay now, you can put that money to good use down here, doing repairs on sidewalks and what not.”

Current police chief William Sombo sent the following statement to Channel 11:

“It is a very sad day for the Community of Elizabeth Borough. The people (residents and business owners) spoke in September, that they wanted to keep the police department even if it meant raising the taxes. The Borough has not raised taxes since 2008. There was a Fire Tax in 2009, however that tax money goes straight to the Fire Department it does not affect the Borough budget. The residents were listened to but not heard. They want their police, and for whatever reason, Council elected to go their own way, not the residents’ or business owners’ wishes. I am very saddened and disappointed in Council’s decision.”

The joint agreement between the borough and Elizabeth Township will be official, pending final negotiations and approval from the solicitor.

