M.J. Devonshire named Jim Thorpe Award National CB of the Week

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Abanikanda scores 4 TDs, No 24 Pitt beats Rhode Island 45-24 Pittsburgh's M.J. Devonshire (12) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — M.J. Devonshire was already named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week and Senior Bowl co-Defensive Player of the Week, and he’s picked up another accolade.

The Jim Thorpe Award — an honor given annually to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character — named Devonshire its national cornerback of the week for his performance against Louisville.

Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer targeted Devonshire 14 times Saturday night. 14. And Devonshire allowed just four completions for 34 yards, broke up five pass attempts and picked off Plummer once. It was a pretty impactful interception, too.

