M.J. Devonshire named Jim Thorpe Award National CB of the Week

PITTSBURGH — M.J. Devonshire was already named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week and Senior Bowl co-Defensive Player of the Week, and he’s picked up another accolade.

The Jim Thorpe Award — an honor given annually to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character — named Devonshire its national cornerback of the week for his performance against Louisville.

Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer targeted Devonshire 14 times Saturday night. 14. And Devonshire allowed just four completions for 34 yards, broke up five pass attempts and picked off Plummer once. It was a pretty impactful interception, too.

