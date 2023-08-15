M.J. Devonshire placed on Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watchlist

PITTSBURGH — Pitt has one Chuck Bednarik Award winner since the honors’ conception in 1995, and the Maxwell Football Club believes there’s a chance that another Pitt player can win the award.

M.J. Devonshire has been named to the preseason watchlist for the Bednarik Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

It’s the second major award list that Devonshire has been tabbed for, following his inclusion on the Paul Hornung Award watchlist.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group