M.J. Devonshire, Samuel Okunlola named ACC Players of the Week

PITTSBURGH — It took a team effort to knock off No. 14 Louisville Saturday night, but the stifling defensive performance in the second half was a huge reason for the Pitt upset win.

So, it only makes sense that a couple of Pitt’s top defensive performers have earned ACC Player of the Week honors. M.J. Devonshire has been named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week, and Samuel Okunlola has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week.

After getting back in the win column, it appears Pitt’s stars are picking it up, too.

