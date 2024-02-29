Mohawk Area School District first in Pennsylvania to pilot new bus safety technology

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The Mohawk Area School District is piloting a new safety LED bus stop arm extension.

This is the first school district in Pennsylvania to use this new technology.

It is equipped with hundreds of LED lights and sticks out roughly 4 feet from the side of the bus.

According to a Facebook post, they can reduce stop-arm violations by as much as 95%, making getting on and off the bus safer for students.

