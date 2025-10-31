Mon Valley Forward plan unveiled to boost economic development in Allegheny County

There’s a new plan in place to help spur economic development in the Mon Valley.

On Thursday, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, along with state Sen. Nick Pisciottano, officially announced the launch of Mon Valley Forward: An Economic Strategy.

According to a release from Allegheny County, Mon Valley Forward “will serve as Allegheny County’s primary framework for attracting business investment, creating and retaining quality jobs, supporting existing business growth and building long-term economic competitiveness in the Mon Valley Region.”

The program will look to give the region tools for business attraction and retention, among other things.

