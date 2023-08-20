Mon Valley under Air Pollution Watch, county officials say

PITTSBURGH — The Mon Valley is in an Air Pollution Watch, according to Allegheny County officials.

A notice from Allegheny County says south to southwest winds bringing down wildfire smoke from Canada is the cause for the Code Orange. The particle pollution is at its worst before 9 a.m., then will decrease in the late morning or early afternoon — but not enough to prevent the Code Orange.

Additionally, the county says an Air Quality Action Day has been declared for the Liberty-Clairton area because of fine particle pollution. Health officials urge residents to help reduce air pollution by doing things like limiting daytime driving, postponing mowing the lawn and reducing the use of air conditioning.

The county urges those vulnerable to air pollution, like children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, to limit their time outside.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group