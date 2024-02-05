Local

Mon Wharf to fully reopen after flooding

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Mon Wharf to fully reopen after flooding The Mon Wharf will fully reopen on Monday after it flooded during last weekend’s rain storms.

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Mon Wharf will fully reopen on Monday after it flooded during last weekend’s rain storms.

The parking lot will be open on both the Wood Street and Stanwix Street sides.

The wharf closed last week after the flooding. One person had to be rescued from the high waters.

“Thank you for your patience during the flood cleanup process,” the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dead, 2 other men injured after shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh
  • Man shot while taking out trash in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats
  • Recall alert: Hormel Foods recalls spiced deli ham products due to misbranding
  • VIDEO: Mother of 4-year-old boy hit by SUV in hit-and-run in Pittsburgh speaks out after suspect is charged
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read