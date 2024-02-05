Mon Wharf to fully reopen after flooding

PITTSBURGH — The Mon Wharf will fully reopen on Monday after it flooded during last weekend’s rain storms.

The parking lot will be open on both the Wood Street and Stanwix Street sides.

The wharf closed last week after the flooding. One person had to be rescued from the high waters.

“Thank you for your patience during the flood cleanup process,” the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh said.

