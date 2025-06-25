Monaca man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually exploiting 2 minors

A Monaca man will spend decades behind bars after being convicted of sexually exploiting a minor and obstructing justice.

According to the Department of Justice, Nicholas Sittig, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Sittig pleaded guilty to the charges back in February.

Investigators say Sittig induced a minor who lives in California to create sexually explicit content between August 2023 and April 2024. He then reportedly made the child help him destroy records of the sexual offenses, namely Snapchat messages, once he realized he was under investigation.

Homeland Security investigators allege he similarly exploited another child from Eastern Pennsylvania from December 2023 through March 2024.

