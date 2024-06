MONACA, Pa. — Monaca Borough has issued a boil water advisory.

According to borough leaders, the advisory has been issued as a precaution after a power outage at one of its pump stations.

The borough is monitoring water quality to be sure it meets safe drinking water standards.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

