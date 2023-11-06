Monday starts cold with temps jumping into 60s; winds pick up throughout the day

PITTSBURGH — Dress in layers Monday as temperatures will jump quickly during on the back of southwest winds. Many areas will start the day in the 30s but bounce into the 60s during the afternoon.

It will be breezy with winds picking up to 12-18 mph during the afternoon. The wind will get even stronger Monday night with gusts up to 35 mph. Some areas in the mountains could see 40-45 mph wind gusts. We’ll have a stray shower Monday night with a few lingering sprinkles possible Tuesday.

We’ll see a more active pattern in the second half of the week with some showers Wednesday night into Thursday then again Friday. It will turn much cooler to close out the week.

