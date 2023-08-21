Monday temperatures feel like the middle of summer, air quality alert in place for many

PITTSBURGH — It’s back-to-school week for many in our area, but it will feel a lot like the middle of summer.

The air quality will not be good, as a Code Orange Air Quality Alert will be in effect Monday for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Armstrong, Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties. It’s unhealthy air quality for people with asthma, lung disease, heart disease, young children, and older adults. Schools may want to forego recess on Monday.

It will be a dry day Monday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Summer mugginess will be around as temperatures spike into the mid and upper 80s.

It won’t be as warm Tuesday and Wednesday, but still great pool weather, Highs will reach the low 80s. The heat and humidity return again Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with the chance of a few showers or storms in spots for the end of the work week.

Make sure to check in for the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group