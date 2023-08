WEXFORD, Pa. — A four-legged Northern Regional police officer now has more protection, thanks to a donation.

The Rich-Mar rotary club in Valencia donated $1,500 to buy the K9, Theo, a bulletproof vest.

Theo was in attendance as the club presented a check to the department on Wednesday night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group