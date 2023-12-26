Local

Monongahela Incline out of service, technicians on site

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — One of the inclines in Pittsburgh is out of service Tuesday while technicians work to resolve an issue.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced that the “accessible compartment” of the Monongahela Incline was out of service until further notice just before 7 a.m.

In a subsequent announcement, transit officials said the Monongahela Incline is out of service, and says a technician has been on site for a few hours.

Bus routes 40 and 43 are being detoured to serve as incline shuttles.

