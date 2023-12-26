Monongahela Incline out of service, technicians on site

PITTSBURGH — One of the inclines in Pittsburgh is out of service Tuesday while technicians work to resolve an issue.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced that the “accessible compartment” of the Monongahela Incline was out of service until further notice just before 7 a.m.

The accessible compartment of the Monongahela Incline is currently out of service until further notice.



Riders who require use of the accessible compartment will be able to take a 40 or 43 that will pick up at the upper and lower stations — Pittsburgh Regional Transit Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) December 26, 2023

In a subsequent announcement, transit officials said the Monongahela Incline is out of service, and says a technician has been on site for a few hours.

Bus routes 40 and 43 are being detoured to serve as incline shuttles.

