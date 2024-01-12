Monongahela Incline to remain closed for at least 2 more weeks

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline will remain closed for at least two weeks, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

Contractors will be completing repairs and conducting tests for safety and reliability.

The incline is 153 years old, the oldest of less than 10 inclined planes remaining in the United States, PRT said.

“The Mon Incline has been rebuilt, rehabbed, refurbished, and upgraded multiple times throughout its history, which in many ways adds to the unique challenges of maintaining such a valuable piece of Pittsburgh history,” PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said. “While we cherish the opportunity to be entrusted with its upkeep, we are often tested by the difficulty of keeping such a prominent icon in operation.”

The Monongahela Incline has been closed since Jan. 2.

