Monongahela Incline to reopen after month-long closure

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline will be reopening after it closed at the beginning of 2024.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit on X said the incline will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 a.m.

The Monongahela Incline will reopen at 5:30 am tomorrow, February 10. pic.twitter.com/iOwYoZiDEr — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) February 9, 2024

PRT shut down the Monongahela Incline around 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 after a malfunction that prevented cars from slowing down and stopping at the upper and lower stations. No one was hurt during the malfunction.

A review found that “multiple” electrical and mechanical parts failed and required repairs.

>> Monongahela Incline closed until further notice while repairs are underway for ‘several’ issues

Over three weeks later, PRT said repairs were nearly complete and that the incline could reopen the second week of February.

Channel 11 spoke Thursday with business owners who were frustrated by losses they directly attribute to the shutdown.

Brian Gorder, owner of Gordo’s Tacos and Tequila on Mount Washington, spoke to Channel 11 during a slow lunch hour. The business owner told us that he’s had to lay off staff members due to the repeated closures.

>> Businesses remain frustrated as Mon Incline closure continues

Channel 11 told you when the incline closed for repairs last August, after cars became stuck. Prior to that, from August 2022 through March 2023, the incline was out of service for a multi-million dollar renovation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group