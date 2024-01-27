Monongahela Incline repairs nearly complete; officials expect it to reopen within next 2 weeks

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline could reopen within the next two weeks, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

The Mon Incline closed on Jan. 2, when several electrical and mechanical systems that slow the cars as they approach the stations failed.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Monongahela Incline closed until further notice while repairs are underway for ‘several’ issues

While working on the initial repairs, PRT says contractors found other issues that needed “immediate attention.

PRT expects repair work to be done by Monday. Then, crews move on to in-house testing.

Once testing is complete and any adjustments made, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will inspect the 153-year-old incline.

If the inspection is successful, the incline could reopen on Feb. 9.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group