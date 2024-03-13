Monroeville Chick-fil-A employee surprised with $25K scholarship

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An employee at the Monroeville Chick-fil-A received a sweet surprise while at work Tuesday.

Luke Marasco received a scholarship from Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew T. Cathy to “help him pursue further education and personal growth beyond the restaurant.”

Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock and Borough Manager Alex Graziani were also present for the surprise.

The restaurant is awarding 14 $25,000 scholarships throughout the United States and Canada in 2024, Chick-fil-A said.

