Local

Monroeville Chick-fil-A employee surprised with $25K scholarship

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Monroeville Chick-fil-A employee surprised with $25K scholarship Monroeville Chick-fil-A employee surprised with $25K scholarship (Chick-fil-A)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An employee at the Monroeville Chick-fil-A received a sweet surprise while at work Tuesday.

Luke Marasco received a scholarship from Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew T. Cathy to “help him pursue further education and personal growth beyond the restaurant.”

Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock and Borough Manager Alex Graziani were also present for the surprise.

The restaurant is awarding 14 $25,000 scholarships throughout the United States and Canada in 2024, Chick-fil-A said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Name revealed for Kennywood’s Potato Patch-themed bumper cars
  • ‘Complete devastation’: Man, woman killed in Crescent Township house explosion
  • Grandmother killed in head-on crash on East Carson Street was driving to meet newborn grandson
  • VIDEO: 7 people charged with breaking into old Century III Mall
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read