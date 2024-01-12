Monroeville man facing child porn charges, arrested in Florida

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Monroeville man is facing child pornography charges.

The FBI and Allegheny County police worked together to investigate multiple tips linking child pornography images and videos to William “Bill” Spina, 36.

Investigators found dozens of files that were determined to belong to Spina, police said.

A search warrant was executed at Spina’s home on Thursday and several electronic devices were seized.

Investigators learned Spina was in Florida. He was arrested Thursday evening in Florida with the assistance of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

He will be extradited back to Allegheny County.

