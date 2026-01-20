Monster Jam roaring back into Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Monster Jam will roar back into Pittsburgh this year.
The 12,000-pound trucks will tear up a track built in PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 6-8.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show on Feb. 6, a 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. show on Feb. 7. and a 12 p.m. show on Feb. 8 are on sale now.
Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Sparkle Smash and Megalodon are a few of the trucks named to be at the event.
