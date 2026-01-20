Monster Jam roaring back into Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Monster Jam will roar back into Pittsburgh this year.

The 12,000-pound trucks will tear up a track built in PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 6-8.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show on Feb. 6, a 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. show on Feb. 7. and a 12 p.m. show on Feb. 8 are on sale now.

Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Sparkle Smash and Megalodon are a few of the trucks named to be at the event.

Click here to buy tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group