Moon Township police looking for owner of missing dog

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Moon Township police are looking for the owner of a missing dog.

The Moon Township Police Department took to its Facebook page to share photos of a brown female pit bull with a white spot under her chin.

The dog was found on Duffy Drive on May 16.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is asked to contact Moon police at 412-262-5000.

