Local

Moon Township police looking for owner of missing dog

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Moon Township police looking for owner of missing dog Moon Township police looking for owner of missing dog (Moon Township Police Department)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Moon Township police are looking for the owner of a missing dog.

The Moon Township Police Department took to its Facebook page to share photos of a brown female pit bull with a white spot under her chin.

The dog was found on Duffy Drive on May 16.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is asked to contact Moon police at 412-262-5000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Scottie Scheffler arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club; facing four charges
  • 11 Investigates: Pittsburgh police took nearly 2 hours to respond to street robbery
  • Family’s beloved miniature horse dies after being attacked by 2 dogs
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Riverhounds to build multifield sports complex in Westmoreland County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read