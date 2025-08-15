Moonlit Burgers preparing to open third location

Three years after announcing plans to come to the village, Moonlit Burgers is gearing up to make a smash in Sewickley.

“I am very confident that we will be open by the second week of September,” co-owner Mike McCoy said. “We’re just really excited about being in Sewickley. The people of Sewickley and in the surrounding area, they’ve been waiting. It’s been about three years since the word was out that we were going there and they’ve been very patient.”

The long wait was not a part of the plan, especially considering the restaurant’s reputation for rapid service.

