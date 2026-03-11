More restrictions planned on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills for Mon/Fayette Expressway work

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has announced more restrictions on State Route 51 during work for the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project.

Route 51 will see lane shifts between Peters Creek Road and Jefferson Boulevard throughout March.

The right northbound turning lane to Jefferson Boulevard will shift to the travel lane in front of Huntington Bank, then back to the turning lane before Jefferson Boulevard, so crews can work on an overhead sign structure.

This restriction will not overlap with previously announced southbound lane restrictions.

Work is scheduled to occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. until March 27.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group