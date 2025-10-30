More steady rain Thursday afternoon, with thunder possible in some areas

PITTSBURGH — Keep the rain gear handy this afternoon as more steady rain lifts in from the south. A little thunder can’t be ruled out, but would be most likely over counties north and east of Pittsburgh.

The most widespread rain should lift north by late this afternoon, but additional showers will move through on the back side of this system. Winds will start to ramp up tonight.

Gusty winds will be around all day on Halloween, with speeds as high as 35 or even 40mph. The higher elevations could see gusts exceed 45mph. The worst of the wind will start to relax a bit by trick-or-treat time, but it will stay breezy and chilly with an isolated shower possible.

The weather starts to improve this weekend with high pressure delivering at least partial sunshine and highs a little closer to average.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group