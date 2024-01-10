More than $195M won off Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-offs in December

PITTSBURGH — More than $195 million in total was won on Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off tickets during the month of December.

The total includes two top prizes of $500,000. One of those winners was from Allegheny County.

Other large prizes claimed in December included three $100,000 winners.

The Pennsylvania Lottery added that many scratch-off players won prizes under $1,000.

Click here for a current list of active scratch-off games.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group