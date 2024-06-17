More than $1M stolen from Coraopolis business by owner’s father, stepmother, investigators say

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A man and woman are accused of stealing more than $1 million from a business in Coraopolis.

Joseph and Tasha Ravas are both facing charges in connection to money stolen from PNP Heating and Air Conditioning, Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala announced Monday.

Chris Ravas, Joseph’s son and Tasha’s stepson, owns PNP Heating and Air Conditioning and found 66 checks payable to cash, Joseph or Tasha over the last three years.

Chris Ravas told investigators that his father purchased a home in Mexico for $1.2 million and that both Tasha and Joseph gave themselves salary increases, put a $400,000 addition on their home and went to restaurants and grocery stores without his knowledge.

He estimates their misuse of company funds exceeds $1 million, a news release said.

“My sincerest condolences go out to the victim and his business,” said DA Zappala. “Running a business is not an easy thing today, let alone to find out someone has been stealing from you. We take these kind of cases with the utmost seriousness.”

Both Joseph and Tasha are charged with receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud.

